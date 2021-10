FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Residents were forced to evacuate a Fresno apartment building Thursday after a fire damaged the two-story complex.

Around 8:30 p.m. fire crews were called to the area of West and Dakota avenues in northwest Fresno on reports of an apartment fire. Fire officials say six units were heavily damaged in the blaze.

It is not yet known how many people have been displaced by the fire.