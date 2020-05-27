Firefighters battle blaze at northeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a northeast Fresno home on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the area of 1370 E Sample Ave., just north of Bullard and Millbrook avenues. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the attic and garage.

Crews report they are searching the home to make sure everyone is out as they battle the blaze.

Multiple firefighters consisting of four fire engines, one fire truck and a battalion chief were reported at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Fresno Fire is on scene of a working house fire, units arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the attic and garage, crews are currently attacking the fire and conducting search operations in the home to confirm everyone is out.#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/vLuFJneIV9 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 27, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.