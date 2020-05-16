Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters continue to battle a central Fresno apartment fire that started Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
Crews reported there were at the scene of the blaze in the area of 3000 N. Fruit Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Arriving firefighters had reported heavy fire and smoke showing and called for more crews to respond.
The fire was reported to be knocked down as crews continue to work on fully extinguishing the flames.
A fire investigator is arriving to help in determining a cause.
This story will be updated.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.