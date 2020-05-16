Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters continue to battle a central Fresno apartment fire that started Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Crews reported there were at the scene of the blaze in the area of 3000 N. Fruit Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Arriving firefighters had reported heavy fire and smoke showing and called for more crews to respond.

The fire was reported to be knocked down as crews continue to work on fully extinguishing the flames.

A fire investigator is arriving to help in determining a cause.

This story will be updated.

Fresno Fire units are on scene of an apartment fire on the 3000 block of N. Fruit, E9 first in, heavy fire and smoke showing upon arrival, 2nd alarm requested, fire was knocked down, crews are working to fully extinguish the fire, investigator en route to assist determining cause pic.twitter.com/mhJXnf0Zyq — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 16, 2020

