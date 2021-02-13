Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned home in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A blaze at an abandoned house in central Fresno early Saturday morning proved to be a handful for firefighters as they faced a hoarding situation inside that required them to battle the flames from the outside, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters received a call around 4:20 a.m. for a fire at a residence in the area of Brown and Fruit avenues, said Battalion Chief Bob Camp. Arriving crews reported heavy fire coming out of the rear side of the building and threatening nearby residences.

A hose line was ran to the back to protect the adjacent buildings as firefighters went inside the burning house.

Once entering inside, crews discovered an “extreme hoarding situation,” with items accumulating up to the windowsill, Camp said. The fire department decided to fight the blaze from the outside as it would have been unsafe to continue operations within the home.

The home was declared a total loss.

A total of 30 firefighters, consisting of four engines, two trucks, two battalion chiefs, a safety officer and a fire investigator responded to the blaze over the course of about five hours.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Camp said the home was assumed to be vacant at the time of the fire as neighbors reported that the previous occupant had already left.

The property has been fenced off and city code enforcement has been called in an effort to contact the property owner and begin clean up.