FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A firefighter was sent to the hospital after potentially being shocked by a fallen powerline while fighting a fire in a Fresno neighborhood.

Fire crews say they responded to calls about a fire around 6:00 p.m. in a neighborhood between Kenmore Drive and Mckinley Avenue.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they said they found a fire in between two houses.

While containing the fire crews say a power pole fell and potentially shocked one of the firefighters.

The firefighter who was shocked was sent to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, according to officials.

Crews contained the fire but do not know how it started at this time.