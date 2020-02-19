Breaking News
Firefighter killed in Porterville library fire identified; authorities say 2 teens started the fire
Local News

Ray Figueroa

PORTERVILLE, California (KGPE/KSEE) — The Porterville Fire Department released the name of the firefighter killed in the Porterville library fire Tuesday.

Tuesday’s blaze started shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Thurman and Main Street.

Porterville fire requested a second alarm with help from Tulare County fire, Calfire, Tulare City fire, and Fresno County fire.

The man killed has been identified as Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa, 35, of Delano.

He started with the department in 2017.

Related Story: Firefighter killed, another unaccounted for, in Porterville library fire

Patrick Jones

Additionally, firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is still missing. He’s been with the department since 2017.

Two 13-year-olds from Porterville have been arrested and booked on arson and manslaughter charges. Authorities said they set the fire.

Porterville fire will have grief counselors available to firefighters.

No other information was immediately available.

