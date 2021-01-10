Firefighter injured while battling structure fire southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a structure fire in southeast Fresno Sunday.
At 3:15 a.m. fire crews responded to the area of Fifth Street and Woodward Ave for a structure fire.
When fire crews arrived they located a vacant structure fire, caused by homeless activity, according to fire officials.
While fire crews were battling the fire a firefighter suffered minor injuries after a wall from the building collapsed.
The firefighter was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and was released later that morning.
Fire officials say since Jan. 1 they’ve had 204 fires in the city, 102 of them were homeless related.
No other injuries were reported.
