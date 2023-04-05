FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department says a firefighter was injured and several cats were rescued after a fire destroyed a small commercial building early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. near Olive Avenue and Calaveras Street in the Tower District.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Brad Driscoll says when crews arrived they found a commercial strip mall with heavy fire and smoke in front of the building. It appears people may have been living in the building. The building was marked as unsafe to occupy after another fire at the same location a few weeks ago.

According to Driscoll, one firefighter was hurt and is at a local hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters say they rescued several cats that were inside.