Firefighter hit and injured by rock while battling KNP Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A firefighter was hospitalized after they were hit by a rolling rock while working to contain the KNP Complex Fire in Tulare County on Monday.

U.S Forest Service officials say a hand crew member was working in the Atwell Grove area of Sequoia National Park when they were struck and injured by the rolling rock.

The crew member was examined by medics before they were flown to a hospital in Visalia. They are currently listed as being in stable condition.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.

