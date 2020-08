FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are battling a grass fire southeast of Fresno Thursday afternoon, according to Fresno County Fire Department.

Authorities reported the fire shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Willow and North Avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

#WillowIncident Firefighters are battling a grass fire on Willow x North. pic.twitter.com/FpfQNHLpBE — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 7, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.