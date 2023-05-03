FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire Chief for the City of Firebaugh John G. Borboa resigned from his position in a letter sent Tuesday to City Manager Ben Gallegos.

In the letter, Borboa says after 44 years of serving, his immediate resignation was a direct result of “political egotism” and micromanaging from Firebaugh City Council.

I find with every ‘Manny, Moe, and Jack’ political majority leading the current Council and subsequently all actions of the City through micromanaging every department from City Manager on down completely insupportable and unacceptable on every level. Former Fire Chief John G. Borboa

The letter was posted to the Firebaugh Fire Department’s Facebook page – but has since been removed. An extract from the resignation letter that was posted to Facebook can be viewed below.

In his letter, Borboas also criticizes the council’s control over the city’s multi-million dollar budget.

While his resignation is immediate, Borboa still plans to remain involved in the department.

“It is my desire and that of several Department members who have already contacted me to remain involved in the Department membership,” Borboa explained.

The letter ends with Borboa stating that he has already informed contract partners with Madera County and Fresno County fire departments of his resignation.

YourCentralValley.com has reached out to Firebaugh’s mayor and city manager for a response to both the resignation and the accusations made. This article will be updated when a statement is received.