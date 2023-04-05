TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County fire personnel were injured on Wednesday after the fire truck they were in rolled over in the Richgrove area of Tulare County, according to the county fire department.

Officials say the crash involving Fire Engine 10 was reported around 8:00 a.m. as it was on the way to provide support to the Terra Bella Fire Station, while they assisted with flooding efforts.

Fire personnel sustained moderate injuries and received medical attention on-scene and were transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Officers with the California Highway Patrol are working to establish what happened.