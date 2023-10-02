VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Partial lane closures and traffic control in Visalia were announced on Monday by city officials, due to the ongoing construction of Fire Station 56.

Work in the area of Lovers Lane and Tulare Avenue is set to begin Wednesday – and is expected to continue through late December.

Officials say work will be done in the median – and a connection made to the existing signal at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Tulare Avenue. The work is in preparation for a new traffic signal to be used when the fire department is responding to a call. The signal will allow them to exit the station onto Lovers Lane more quickly when responding to emergencies.

During this time, officials say Tulare Avenue and Lovers Lane will remain open but the median lanes may be closed at times to complete the work. There will also be lane restrictions and times when the signal at Tulare Avenue and Lovers Lane will operate in flashing mode.

When these precautions occur, motorists are reminded to use caution and treat the signal as an all-way stop.

“The Fire Station 56 project team is fully committed to ensuring our community’s safety,” said Jaklin Rowley, City of Visalia Assistant Engineer. “And we genuinely appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation as we carry out this work. Through our collective efforts, we are enhancing the safety of Visalia and better preparing for emergencies.”

Officials advise motorists to be prepared to reduce speed in these areas and watch for signage and flaggers to direct traffic when lanes are closed.