MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fast-moving brush fire that destroyed two homes and damaged two others on Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire.

Around 5:00 p.m., firefighters were called out to the area of Riverview Drive and Orchard Avenue for a report of a small brush fire burning in the riverbed of the Fresno River.

Strong winds began to pick up in the area, causing the fire to jump over the river and quickly spread to a nearby home.

Officials say two homes were destroyed and two other homes were damaged by the fire before firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

Residents worked together to try and battle the flames before authorities ordered that all homes on the street be evacuated.

No residents or firefighters were injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say the riverbed is a known area for homeless activity.