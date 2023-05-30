FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast-moving fire was contained hours after it started. The 120-acre fire was near the Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club, officials say.

“The fire was started accidentally from shooting, and so crews were able to get here with aircraft and other resources, from the city of Fresno and the City of Clovis, to assist Cal Fire,” said Dustin Hail, Fire Chief for Fresno County Fire Department.

According to the Fresno County Fire Department, the fire did not damage any structures or cause any injuries.

“There’s just the grass,” said Hail. “This grass is used for grazing on some of the cattle and so that will be an impact to the cattle but no significant impact to any structures or injuries.”

Although the acreage and impact of this fire were minimal, crews are bracing for a busy fire season.

“We have that law of 100 feet around all structures need to be clear, rooflines need to be clear debris, overhanging limbs pine needles or grass clippings or leaves that are on the roofs we need to make sure that gets cleared off,” stated Hail.

The Fresno County Fire Department said it’s extremely important that the public do their part when it comes to fire prevention.