FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire broke out at a motel used as transitional housing Tuesday according to Fresno fire crews.

The heavily damaged motel room on Parkway Drive near Highway 99 was on the second story of a motel that is currently being used for “transitional housing.” Fire crews say there was additional damage to the surrounding units.

Power was discontinued to the building so that crews could isolate the unit damaged in the fire.

According to first responders, one person on the scene requested medical aid, although crews believe it to be unrelated to the fire.