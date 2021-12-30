Fire rips through Downtown Fresno building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A building was destroyed and two people were injured after a fire broke out near downtown Fresno on Thursday, according to Fresno fire officials.

Just before 10:30 a.m., fire crews responded to Broadway Street and Franklin Avenue regarding smoke in the area. Officials say the call soon upgraded to a full-alarm, residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, authorities say an outbuilding that had been converted into a game room, was engulfed in smoke and flames.

According to fire crews, two residents attempted to put out the fire, but were unsuccessful and sustained minor injuries from the incident. Crews say the two were transported by medical personnel to a local hospital.

Fire officials say a total of 21 firefighters were on-scene working to extinguish the fire and that the building has been destroyed.

According to firefighters, no other injuries were reported, but multiple guinea pigs did die due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.