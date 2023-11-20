TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will no longer be in fire restrictions starting on Nov. 21 at 6 a.m.

Park leadership and fire management officials say the decision was made as they have seen the risk from unwanted human-caused wildfires has improved.

However, as temperatures begin to cool down and levels of humidity increase at this time of year, officials say visitors are urged to exercise great care with fire and potential sources of fire in the parks. Campfires should be put all the way out, cool to the touch, before going to sleep or leaving the area.



For detailed information about fire restrictions, visit Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks website.