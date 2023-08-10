MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in a rural area of Madera County near Yosemite Lakes was reported on Thursday evening, prompting a potential evacuation of nearby residents.

According to MaderaAware.com, the fire was first reported around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Road 400, Lilley Mountain, and Powder Horn – outside Yosemite Lakes.

The situation initially prompted an evacuation order, which was downgraded to an evacuation warning a short time later.

Anyone in need of evacuation assistance is asked to call (559) 675-7770. If it is an emergency, residents are asked to call 911.

Up-to-the-minute information on this fire can be found at MaderaAware.com.