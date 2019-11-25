Fire reported at southeast Fresno recycling facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews responded to a blaze late Sunday afternoon at a southeast Fresno recycling facility.

The fire was reported to the Cal Fire Fresno County around 4 p.m. at Green Valley Recycling in the area of Maple and North avenues, just west of Highway 99.

Fire officials say an approximately 100 by a 100-foot pile of green waste caught fire. Buildings at the facility were threatened by flames but crews were able to contain the fire to the waste pile.

#GreenIncident Firefighters are battling a large green waste fire at a green waste recycling facility located on North & Maple. Approx 100ft x 100ft pile of green waste. Crews are reporting exposures threatened but not involved. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/akrNvSsvjQ — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) November 25, 2019

This story will be updated.

