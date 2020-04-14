WATCH: Fire at Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are on the scene of a commercial fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fresno Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Orange Avenue.

According to Fresno Fire, six engines responded to the scene. The blaze was quickly upgraded to a 3rd alarm fire and 44 firefighters are on scene.

UPDATE: Command has requested a 2nd Alarm on the Orange Incident. pic.twitter.com/2cp1heFxg4 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 14, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

