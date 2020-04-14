Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Fire at Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

WATCH: Fire at Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are on the scene of a commercial fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fresno Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on the 3500 block of S. Orange Avenue.

According to Fresno Fire, six engines responded to the scene. The blaze was quickly upgraded to a 3rd alarm fire and 44 firefighters are on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know