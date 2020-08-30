Fire officials provide SQF Complex fire update in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire officials provided an update Saturday afternoon on the SQF Complex fire in Tulare County.

The SQF Complex fire includes the Castle fire and the Shotgun fire in the Golden Trout Wilderness.

The virtual community meeting was streamed live on the Tulare County Fire Department’s Facebook page.

“What we’re trying to do is tie this thing off, looking at getting down into freeman creek here, this is where our next anchor point is going to be to try to tie the fire to the river and lock this side off so we can try to prevent any more spread to the southwest, “SQF Complex Operations Chief, Don Smith said.

The Castle Fire has burned more than 24,000 acres so far, and is zero percent contained.

An evacuation order is in place for Cedar slope, Ponderosa, and Pyles camp, while an evacuation advisory has been issued for Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat, and Mountain Aire.

The Red Cross has a temporary evacuation point set up at the Porterville college stadium.

