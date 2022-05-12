FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE)- As of Wednesday, at 12:00 p.m., fire officials say the ‘House Fire’ burned 171 acres of hillside and is 60% contained.

The fire started on Tollhouse and Pitman Hill roads near Humphrey’s Station.

At the edge of the fire burn scar, it is still a very active scene. Fire crews are working with bulldozers and hand crews to keep the flames at bay.

The fire looked very different than it did when it first started roughly 24 hours before.

Fire crews got a better angle from up above on how to better tackle the flames that have already burned more than 150 acres of hillside.

“With air tankers, helicopters, bulldozers, engine companies, hand crews,” said CalFire Battalion Chief Dan Urias.

“All those things compiled really gives us the advantage to really put this thing to bed, wrapping it up and preparing for the next one.” Chief Urias said.

Incident Commander Shawn Hogan said homeowners near the fire followed simple defensible space rules that kept their homes out of danger.

“Moving forward the fire would’ve kept going, it would’ve gotten into populated areas. You don’t want to be out there with a lawnmower because lawnmowers are made to cut dry grass

because they could start a fire easily,” said Commander Hogan. “So hopefully you won’t start a fire trying to do the right thing the wrong way.”

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Urias says the fire started in the backyard of a home and spread to this hillside.

“Once the wind dies down, that really makes things favorable for us,” said Chief Urias.

On the ground, the conditions were extremely calm Thursday afternoon, but where the fire is burning, winds were still pushing smoke towards containment lines.

Fire crews say this fire should be fully contained within two days.