TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuations are underway after a fire broke out near an RV resort in Porterville on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:00 p.m., firefighters from the Tulare County Fire Department were called out to the Eagle Nest RV Resort near Highway 190 after it was reported that a fire had started nearby.

Deputies say the fire has now jumped from the area where it started to the north side of the Tule River.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the south area of East Porterville, between Springville Avenue, the river, and east of Sunset Street.

Caltrans officials say a portion of Highway 190 between Road 265 and Road 284 has been closed because of the fire.

Drivers are being asked by officials to avoid the area as crews work to get the fire under control.