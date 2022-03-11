FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Inhabitants of three apartment units will be displaced after a fire tore through a Fresno complex Friday.

At 9:13 a.m., officials from the Fresno Fire Department received a call of a fire at an apartment in the area of Dakota and Cedar avenues. When firefighters arrived they found an apartment complex on fire.

Three apartment units were affected by the fire. When fire crews arrived they determined that the fire had started in the middle unit, and then spread to the attic space of the two on either side.

Everyone who lives in the three affected units will be displaced, although fire crews do not yet know that exact number. There were no reported injuries to either inhabitants or fire crews.

Preliminary information indicates that there were inhabitants at home when the fire started and that the person was notified of the fire by someone who knocked on their door to tell them.

Batallion Chief Kirk Wanless with the Fresno Fire Department clarified that that information was early and could change as the investigation into the fire evolves.