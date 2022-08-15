VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire inside a wall damaged an apartment complex on Monday afternoon, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of East Houston Ave. at 5:09 p.m. for a residential structure fire. When the first fire unit arrived, they reported smoke coming from an apartment but could not see any flames from the street. Fire personnel went into two of the apartment units to check if the fire had extended into the attic.

A small fire was found in the wall of one of the apartments and was quickly extinguished.

Fire officials say they confirmed that everyone who lives in the apartment units had made it out of the building safely. The fire was contained to the wall where it started and didn’t spread to any other portion of the apartment building. There was an estimated $5,500 in damage to the units and no damage to the contents in the apartments.

The Visalia Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.