FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-alarm structure fire caught public attention in Tower District Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say around 3:35 p.m. they responded to a structure fire on Elizabeth and Fulton streets in Tower District.

Initially, the incident was reported as a structure fire, but fire officials say it was reported someone may be in the building still, so the call was upgraded to a full residential response and a second alarm was added.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say they found an outbuilding behind someone’s house fully engulfed in flames and collapsing.

A couple of cars were caught in flames and fire crews say during the firefight, power poles burned and powerlines dropped down. Firefighters had to use great caution to avoid these wires, but this did not hinder their battle with the flames.

Firefighters dug through the rubble to search for the reported person inside, but they say no one was found inside.

Fire officials say in the end, no one was injured and only the outbuilding and two other cars were considered a total loss.

The Fresno Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.