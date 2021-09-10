Fire in northeast Fresno kills three cats, damages home, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire burning inside a home on Friday afternoon, according to Fresno Fire officials.

Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a working attic fire on Decatur Avenue.

Officials say fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire upon arrival, but multiple bedrooms had been damaged due to the flames and smoke.

According to authorities, no one was injured and no one was home when the fire began.

Firefighters say crews found three cats inside the residence and tried to resuscitate them, but all three died.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they say it appears to be an accidental fire.