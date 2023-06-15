FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An electrical fire left a Fresno neighborhood without power on Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire occurred in the areas of Elm and Church Avenues around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, and it looked to be coming out of the sidewalk or underground.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the cause could be a PG&E vault in the ground that caught fire and caused the outage.

Officials state they don’t know when the power will be restored.

“When we got the initial call there were several callers stating that possibly electrical was on fire and as soon as we left the station we noticed that the electricity was out in the neighborhood,” said Capt. Steve McGary with the Fresno Fire Department.

Some residents say that this has affected them and they are wondering when the power will come back.

“We’re affected because we don’t have no lights, we can’t cook,” said Terry Scott, one of the residents.

Fire officials say the fire was underground and so far no damage to any homes has been reported.

PG&E was also on-scene, working to get the power restored to the residents.