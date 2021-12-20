Fire in central Fresno apartment leaves residents without a home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews in central Fresno battled a blaze that left residents of the apartment without a home for the time being.

At approximately 10:56 a.m. on Monday, Fresno fire crews received a call of an apartment fire near Bond Street and Clinton Avenue in Fresno. When crews arrived they found an apartment building with approximately four units with a fire in one of the rooms.

Fire crews were able to search the buildings to make sure there weren’t any people inside and then work to contain the fire. Crews say they were able to contain the fire to the apartment in which it started.

Once the fire was under control, crews began investigating the origin of the fire, which is still unknown at this point.

Residents of the four units will not be able to stay in their homes due to the loss of necessary utilities, although it is not known how many people will be displaced by the incident. There were no reported injuries.