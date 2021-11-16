Fire forces evacuation of Fresno apartment building, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An apartment building was evacuated after a fire broke out on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., crews were called out to an apartment complex near Maple Avenue and Fountain Way after a fire was reported.

Officials say the fire has been declared a 2-alarm, meaning more firefighters and resources have been called to help control the blaze.

Crews have evacuated units at the apartment complex due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No other details about the fire have been provided by authorities at this time.