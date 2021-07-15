Fire forces evacuation at the Hotel Californian in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Hotel Californian in downtown Fresno was evacuated after a fire on the 5th floor Thursday morning, according to Fresno Fire.

The fire started around 4:30 .a.m. at the hotel located at Kern and Van Ness avenues.

Fresno Fire said the fire started in an ottoman in one of the rooms when the fire sprinkler system went off and stopped the fire.

Around 100 people had to be evacuated when the fire sprinkles caused some water damage, according to Fresno Fire,

The cause of the fire is under investigation.