Fire forces 8 people out of their Fresno homes

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Eight people were forced out of their homes Wednesday night after a fire at a duplex in southeast Fresno.

At around 9 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Grove and Sierra Vista after they found a fire on one side of the duplex, which then spread to the attic.

“There were some challenges,” said Battalion Chief Bob Van Tassel “Obviously it’s raining and you saw the people working up on the roof, and also as you can see there’s solar behind me so that makes it a little difficult for the crews that are working on the roof at the same time.”

No injuries were reported. Of their eight people firefighters say were displaced, two were from one unit and two adults and four children were from another.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.