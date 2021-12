FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in an apartment complex in Fresno left the building’s 13 residents temporarily without a home on Tuesday.

Fire officials say the fire broke out around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Chestnut and Holland avenues.

Firefighters from both Fresno and Clovis fire departments worked together to extinguish the fire in the attic – before it spread throughout the building.

Crews report that damage to the apartments was minimal and no injuries were reported.