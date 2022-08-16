Photo of one of the fire extinguishers provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after deputies found over a dozen pounds of fentanyl hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Interstate 5 and Russel Avenue in Firebaugh.

Inside the car, officials said the deputy found two convicted felons from Washington, later identified as Brian Rangel and Martin Velazquez, who were both armed with guns, one of which was reported stolen.

Booking photo of Brian Rangel provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Booking photo of Martin Velazquez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the car, deputies reported finding three fire extinguishers that weren’t working and sounded like they had something rattling around inside of them.

Deputies said they opened up the fire extinguishers and found a total of 15 pounds of fentanyl pills stashed inside of them.

Both men were arrested and have been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.