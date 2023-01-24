FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Fresno on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Tyler Avenue and Bond Street and arrived to find one unit of a two-story apartment building on fire. Crews on the scene managed to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

Officials add that the units all appeared to be vacant, although there appeared to be signs of someone was living in one of the units. No one was found inside the building.

One unit was heavily damaged by the fire and investigators are working to determine the official cause of the incident.