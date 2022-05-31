MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An evacuation order has been issued for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh, according to Madera County Tuesday morning.

Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh

CALFIRE officials say the fire is 50 to 60 acres and homes are being evacuated on River Drive. The fire started just before 11:00 a.m.

According to Madera County, “There is an immediate threat to life. This is an evacuation order to leave now. The area is being closed to public access. Take action immediately.”

Authorities say, if you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 9 1 1. An evacuation shelter is to be determined.