TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Cal Fire Tulare Unit is actively working to extinguish a fire that escaped a controlled burn midday Saturday.

Firefighters say around noon they responded to a wildland fire in the area of South Fork Drive in Three Rivers.

Fire investigators report the fire was a result of a controlled burn escape in a residential area. The fire is being held at 10 acres as firefighters hold lines around the perimeter.

Fire crews ask the public to remain cautious as fire equipment remains in the area for the next couple of days.

Cal Fire wants to remind residents to always check the burn status for their county and contact the local air quality management agency before burning anything.

Firefighters list the following requirements residents should know before doing a residential burn: