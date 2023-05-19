FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vacant home was completely engulfed Friday night, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno Fire says they received calls about a commercial fire at East Avenue, just North of Jensen Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Officials say this was the fourth fire at this location within the last 14 months. The building has been boarded up and broken into several times.

No one was found inside the building and the fire department says burning embers from this fire caught some nearby railroad ties on fire which was quickly put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.