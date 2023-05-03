FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire says an early morning fire Wednesday engulfed an entire unoccupied home.

Officials say at 6:35 a.m., Fresno Fire received a dispatch call regarding a fire at an unoccupied house.

Upon reaching the location, firefighters say they found the entire structure engulfed in flames and say that this particular property had experienced fires in the past.

Despite the fire’s intensity, fire crews say they successfully contained it within the vacant property and safeguarded nearby occupied residences and properties.

No civilians or firefighters were harmed in the incident, according to officials.