Fire engulfs home where police say a homicide took place 3 days before

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Investigations underway after a home on Fresno’s McKenzie Avenue catches fire three days after someone was shot and killed at the same location.

Fresno Fire Department Investigator Lee Wilding said through the initial investigation it appears the cause was arson.

“27 firefighters responded to this incident and it was deemed under control in approximately 45 minutes,” said Lee.

Left behind were ashes of a couch, a charred roof, and boarded-up windows. Outside, flowers and candles line the property’s fence to honor the life of 43-year-old Florentino Higuera.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Higuera was shot at the same house as the Tuesday morning fire. Higuera died at the hospital.

Witnesses said they saw someone intentionally start Tuesday’s fire.

“We do know that an individual is responsible for the fire,” said Wilding. “At this time that individual is not known and we do not know if it is directly involved in the homicide investigation that happened earlier this week.”

