FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family of six is being displaced after a fire took place at their home in Fresno when they were just moving in, says the Fresno Fire Department Wednesday.

According to firefighters, a two-story home located around the area of North Wishon and East McKinley Avenues caught on fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters say an investigator was around the area and saw the heavy smoke and fire coming out of the back of the home. The investigator helped the family of six to get out of the home.

The Fresno Fire Department says they were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes from the rear of the building. The fire was extending to the porch and the second story.

Firefighters believe the fire started from the outside and extended through the inside, however, as of now there is no information regarding the cause of the fire.

The family was moving their clothes Wednesday evening before the fire. Firefighters say they were staying at a hotel, and they will spend the night at the hotel where they were staying at.

No injuries or suspicious activity have been reported, officials say.