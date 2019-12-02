Fire destroys vacant home near Dinuba

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Flames destroyed a vacant single-story house near Dinuba Sunday morning, according to the Tulare County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported to firefighters around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Road 96 and El Monte Way, Capt. Joanne Bear said. Crews arrived and found the home well involved with smoke pouring out of the roof.

The four-bedroom house was considered a total loss and sustained an estimated $300,000 in damages, according to Bear. She added that the house was for sale in the past.

Fire crews remained on scene throughout the day to extinguish any hot spots that flared up.

A total of two water tenders, two engines, and a breathing support unit were on scene from Tulare County Fire. One unit from Dinuba Fire Department assisted in battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

