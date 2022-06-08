FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that destroyed a vacant commercial building on Wednesday night.

Around 7:00 p.m., firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to the area of Clark and Tyler avenues for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a vacant building.

The flames were starting to spread to another nearby building, but firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to the structure where it had started.

Officials say the building that was destroyed in the fire used to be occupied by a car wash supply business, but it had been sitting empty since the shop closed down several years ago.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say the building is a well-known area for homeless activity.