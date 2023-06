FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A storage unit was destroyed and a second one was damaged in a fire early Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say they respond to the area of Abby Street and Garland Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby garage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.