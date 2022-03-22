FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Playground equipment in a Fresno park was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, according to city officials.

The city of Fresno posted on Twitter that a neighbor called 9-1-1 around 6:00 a.m. to report the playground equipment at the Willow-Balch Park was on fire, near Willow and Balch avenues.

Photo provided by the City of Fresno

City officials say the playground equipment will need to be fenced off and will be out of commission for the summer.

Fresno fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire and are asking if you have any information to call 559-621-2776 (ARSN).