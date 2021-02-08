Fire destroys home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire destroyed a house in Fresno County Monday morning.

The fire started around 11 a.m. near Herndon and Highland avenues.

A Fresno County Fire Protection District official said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the home when crews arrived at the scene.

Fresno County Fire officials say the homeowner woke up, went to the restroom, and upon returning saw the bed and space heater next to it was on fire.

The homeowner was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and investigators say the home is a total loss.