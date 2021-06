PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters managed to contain a residential fire that burned down a home in Parlier on Friday.

The fire took place in the 9500 block of S. Academy Avenue.

One vehicle was destroyed – and several others were threatened by the fire – according to the Fresno County Fire Department.

Crews from the cities of Kingsburg, Selma, and Reedley also helped contain the fire.