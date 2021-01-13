Fire destroys Fresno County garage, crews save owner’s home

PRATHER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County home is saved after fire crews managed to ensure flames did not spread from an adjacent burning garage Wednesday.

At around 8:20 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential house fire on the 27000 block of Twin Ponds Road. Crews say the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and was ultimately destroyed, along with various vehicles and tools inside.

However, the fire did not spread to the home next door. The cost of the damage is yet to be established. No injuries were reported.