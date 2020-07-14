KSEE24 RESCAN /
Fire destroys building in southeast Fresno

Local News

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno fire crews are battling a fire at an abandoned building in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. near Peach and Hamilton avenues — just south of Butler Avenue.

Firefighters are still working the fire. We have a crew on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

