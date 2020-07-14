Fire destroys building in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno fire crews are battling a fire at an abandoned building in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. near Peach and Hamilton avenues — just south of Butler Avenue.

Firefighters are still working the fire. We have a crew on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.